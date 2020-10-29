DexCom, Inc. Just Beat Analyst Forecasts, And Analysts Have Been Updating Their Predictions

As you might know, DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) just kicked off its latest quarterly results with some very strong numbers. It was overall a positive result, with revenues beating expectations by 3.9% to hit US$501m. DexCom also reported a statutory profit of US$0.73, which was an impressive 58% above what the analysts had forecast. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year. NasdaqGS:DXCM Earnings and Revenue Growth October 29th 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for DexCom from 20 analysts is for revenues of US$2.33b in 2021 which, if met, would be a huge 36% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to surge 45% to US$3.22. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$2.30b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$2.89 in 2021. There was no real change to the revenue estimates, but the analysts do seem more bullish on earnings, given the nice gain to earnings per share expectations following these results.

There's been no major changes to the consensus price target of US$444, suggesting that the improved earnings per share outlook is not enough to have a long-term positive impact on the stock's valuation. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. Currently, the most bullish analyst values DexCom at US$504 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$207. Note the wide gap in analyst price targets? This implies to us that there is a fairly broad range of possible scenarios for the underlying business.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. We can infer from the latest estimates that forecasts expect a continuation of DexCom'shistorical trends, as next year's 36% revenue growth is roughly in line with 31% annual revenue growth over the past five years. Compare this with the wider industry, which analyst estimates (in aggregate) suggest will see revenues grow 9.6% next year. So although DexCom is expected to maintain its revenue growth rate, it's definitely expected to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards DexCom following these results. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - and our data suggests that revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for DexCom going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here..

Plus, you should also learn about the 4 warning signs we've spotted with DexCom .

