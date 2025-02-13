DexCom Inc. Q4 Income Falls

(RTTNews) - DexCom Inc. (DXCM) released a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $151.7 million, or $0.38 per share. This compares with $256.3 million, or $0.62 per share, last year.

Excluding items, DexCom Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $179.0 million or $0.45 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 7.6% to $1.113 billion from $1.034 billion last year.

DexCom Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $151.7 Mln. vs. $256.3 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.38 vs. $0.62 last year. -Revenue: $1.113 Bln vs. $1.034 Bln last year.

