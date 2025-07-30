DexCom Inc. Q2 Income Advances

(RTTNews) - DexCom Inc. (DXCM) released a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $179.8 million, or $0.45 per share. This compares with $143.5 million, or $0.35 per share, last year.

Excluding items, DexCom Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $192.8 million or $0.48 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 15.2% to $1.157 billion from $1.004 billion last year.

DexCom Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $179.8 Mln. vs. $143.5 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.45 vs. $0.35 last year. -Revenue: $1.157 Bln vs. $1.004 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $4.600 - $4.625 Bln

