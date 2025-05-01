DexCom Inc. Announces Fall In Q1 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - DexCom Inc. (DXCM) reported a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year

The company's earnings totaled $105.4 million, or $0.27 per share. This compares with $146.4 million, or $0.36 per share, last year.

Excluding items, DexCom Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $0.32 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 12.5% to $1.036 billion from $921.0 million last year.

DexCom Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $105.4 Mln. vs. $146.4 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.27 vs. $0.36 last year. -Revenue: $1.036 Bln vs. $921.0 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $4.60 bln

The company also announced a $750 million share repurchase program.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.