Dexcom (FRA:DC4) Price Target Increased by 8.69% to 150.64

The average one-year price target for Dexcom (FRA:DC4) has been revised to 150.64 / share. This is an increase of 8.69% from the prior estimate of 138.60 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 102.58 to a high of 174.12 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 75.05% from the latest reported closing price of 86.06 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1943 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dexcom. This is an increase of 34 owner(s) or 1.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DC4 is 0.46%, a decrease of 3.75%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.34% to 439,155K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baillie Gifford holds 16,723K shares representing 4.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,157K shares, representing a decrease of 2.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DC4 by 1.57% over the last quarter.

Sands Capital Management holds 13,103K shares representing 3.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,739K shares, representing a decrease of 4.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DC4 by 0.57% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 12,673K shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,765K shares, representing an increase of 15.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DC4 by 825.09% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,102K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,965K shares, representing an increase of 1.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DC4 by 3.23% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,229K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,017K shares, representing an increase of 2.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DC4 by 2.55% over the last quarter.

