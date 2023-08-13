Dexcom (FRA:DC4) Price Target Increased by 8.50% to 139.99

The average one-year price target for Dexcom (FRA:DC4) has been revised to 139.99 / share. This is an increase of 8.50% from the prior estimate of 129.02 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 121.09 to a high of 168.17 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 36.21% from the latest reported closing price of 102.78 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1937 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dexcom. This is an increase of 41 owner(s) or 2.16% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DC4 is 0.47%, a decrease of 1.17%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.10% to 442,286K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baillie Gifford holds 16,723K shares representing 4.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,157K shares, representing a decrease of 2.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DC4 by 61.58% over the last quarter.

Sands Capital Management holds 13,739K shares representing 3.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,514K shares, representing a decrease of 12.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DC4 by 20.77% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 12,673K shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,765K shares, representing an increase of 15.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DC4 by 16.16% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,965K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,746K shares, representing an increase of 1.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DC4 by 3.50% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 9,275K shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,462K shares, representing a decrease of 2.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DC4 by 5.03% over the last quarter.

