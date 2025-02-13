DEXCOM Earnings Results: $DXCM Reports Quarterly Earnings

DEXCOM ($DXCM) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported earnings of $0.45 per share, missing estimates of $0.51 by $0.06. The company also reported revenue of $1,113,500,000, missing estimates of $1,126,531,809 by $-13,031,809.

DEXCOM Insider Trading Activity

DEXCOM insiders have traded $DXCM stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 16 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DXCM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KEVIN R SAYER (Chairman, CEO & President) sold 33,359 shares for an estimated $2,899,367

SADIE STERN (EVP, Chief HR Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 7,202 shares for an estimated $562,237 .

. JEREME M SYLVAIN (EVP, Chief Financal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 7,080 shares for an estimated $554,712 .

. JACOB STEVEN LEACH (EVP, Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 4,124 shares for an estimated $337,709 .

. BRIDGETTE P HELLER has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,000 shares for an estimated $146,870 .

. MATTHEW VINCENT DOLAN (EVP, Strategy & Corporate Dev) sold 1,183 shares for an estimated $102,819

MICHAEL JON BROWN (EVP, Chief Legal Officer) sold 686 shares for an estimated $48,020

DEXCOM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 435 institutional investors add shares of DEXCOM stock to their portfolio, and 582 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

DEXCOM Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $DXCM stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DXCM stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE KEVIN HERN sold up to $100,000 on 12/31.

