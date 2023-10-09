DexCom (DXCM) to Launch Latest CGM System G7 in Canada

Dexcom, Inc. DXCM recently announced that its next-generation real-time continuous glucose monitoring (rtCGM) system, DexCom G7, will be available in Canada from Oct 10, for people with any type of diabetes, aged two years and older, including those who are pregnant.

Per the company, DexCom G7 is the most accurate CGM on the Canadian market that will offer users a new way to gain greater control over their diabetes. The system will provide insightful health information about food, activity and treatment, leading to informed decisions.

We note that Dexcom G7 CGM was approved in July by the Health Canada for people with any type of diabetes, aged two years and above. It has been built based on the performance of Dexcom CGM, which has been clinically proven to lower A1C, reduce hypoglycemia (low blood sugar) and improve time in range.

Shares of DexCom have lost 26.5% year to date compared with the industry's 9.4% decline.



Key Features of G7

DexCom’s next-generation G7 CGM system has several features that will likely aid faster adoption by users. The system is the smallest sensor developed by DexCom that makes it comfortable and discreet to wear. It also provides a one-push applicator with an all-in-one sensor that helps in simple and painless insertion.

The DexCom G7 can send glucose readings to compatible devices in real-time, improving the decision-making process. Its predictive alarm feature alerts users up to 20 minutes in advance of severe hypoglycemia. There is no requirement for routine finger sticks, scanning, or calibration.

The device also provides options to create personalized alerts to effortlessly match a user’s lifestyle and needs. It will also help in remote monitoring of patients as it supports sharing of glucose data with up to 10 followers.

The DexCom G7 system will be the first waterproof CGM device available in Canada with protection for 24 hours when submerged in eight feet of water.

Industry Prospects

Per a report by Grand View Research, the global CGM device market size was valued at $7,816.8 million in 2022 and is expected to reach $11.2 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 4.4%. Factors like the rising cases of diabetes and the increasing adoption of CGM devices are likely to drive the market.

Given the market potential, the latest regulatory approval is expected to provide a significant boost to DexCom’s business globally.

Notable Developments

In September, DXCM and the privately-held RxFood Corporation have entered into an agreement to combine their respective expertise and introduce an improved digital health solution for diabetic patients. The companies have partnered to introduce such services currently in Canada.

Last month, DexCom announced that its G6 CGM system can now connect with the Insulet Corporation’s Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery (AID) system in Germany. Insulet’s Omnipod 5 automatically adjusts insulin delivery and manages glucose levels both day and night. The Omnipod 5 AID system is cleared for individuals with type 1 diabetes, aged 2 years and older.

