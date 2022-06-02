DexCom (DXCM) to Boost Diabetes Management With New Coverage

DexCom, Inc. DXCM recently announced that people living with type 1 and type 2 diabetes age two and above on multiple daily injections of insulin (three or above) or who are dependent on an insulin pump may now become eligible for public coverage of the Dexcom G6 continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) System through Prince Edward Island’s Diabetes Glucose Sensor Program. In fact, Prince Edward Island joins British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Yukon, and the Non-Insured Health Benefits Program (NIHB) in offering publicly funded coverage for Dexcom CGM.



Apart from this, Prince Edward Island is one of the only two government programs (along with BC PharmaCare) to offer public coverage for eligible children and adults having either type 1 or type 2 diabetes. It is noteworthy to mention that the back of the upper arm insertion site is for ages 18 and above.



This announcement is likely to reinforce DexCom’s already strong leadership position in CGM connected solutions space.

More on the News

It is worth mentioning here that the DexCom G6 CGM offers users real-time alerts, which include a predictive Urgent Low Soon warning while alerting the user in advance of hypoglycemia, thereby giving them time to take proper action before it occurs.



Per management at DexCom, this announcement marks a critical advancement toward the goal of achieving better access to real-time CGM technology for all Canadians living with diabetes. On a daily basis, managing diabetes can pose a challenge, irrespective of an individual’s age. However, through Prince Edward Island’s Diabetes Glucose Sensor Program, eligible people can effectively manage their diabetes more confidently.

Market Prospects

Per a report by Grand View Research, the global CGM device market size was valued at $4.7 billion in 2020 and is estimated to witness a CAGR of 10.1% from 2021 to 2028. The growing incidence of diabetes and the increasing geriatric population prone to diabetes are the primary factors driving this market’s growth. Hence, this announcement is well-timed for DexCom.

Recent Developments

In April, DexCom announced that the new Dexcom ONE CGM would be introduced in the U.K. in May. This new system is an easy-to-use real-time CGM (rt-CGM) and is more accessible and affordable for people suffering from diabetes in the country.



In March, the company announced that the Ontario government would offer coverage for the Dexcom G6 CGM System effective Mar 14, 2022. The government is going to offer this coverage through its Assistive Devices Program (ADP) for people in the province living with type one diabetes who are over two years of age and fulfill the coverage criteria.

