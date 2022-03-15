DexCom (DXCM) to Boost Diabetes Management With New Approval

DexCom, Inc. DXCM recently announced the receipt of CE Mark for its G7 Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) System in Europe, intended for people who have diabetes and are two years and older, including pregnant women. With this approval, the highly popular and best-selling real-time CGM in the world is now more powerful and easier to use with a small, all-in-one wearable and completely redesigned mobile app.



It is important to mention here that the company anticipates unveiling a launch of DexCom G7 in Europe in the next several weeks. Apart from this, the company has plans to introduce an updated CGM algorithm in 2022, thereby driving the next step forward in CGM sensor performance.



This announcement is likely to boost Dexcom’s already strong leadership in CGM connected solutions space.

More on the News

Per management, the receipt of this approval marks a huge milestone for DexCom and for people with diabetes in Europe. This new platform provides an extremely powerful CGM that is easy to use, thereby helping the company’s users with insightful glucose data on one screen. This in turn reduces the time in managing diabetes.



The company is collaborating with its insulin pump partners to combine Dexcom G7 into current and future automated insulin delivery systems as quickly as possible.

Market Prospects

Per a report by Grand View Research, the global CGM device market size was valued at $4.7 billion in 2020 and is estimated to witness a CAGR of 10.1% from 2021 to 2028. The growing incidence of diabetes coupled with the increasing geriatric population prone to diabetes is the primary factor driving this market’s growth. Hence, this announcement is well-timed for Dexcom.

Recent Developments

This month, the company announced that the Ontario government will offer coverage for the Dexcom G6 continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) System effective Mar 14, 2022. The government is going to offer this coverage through its Assistive Devices Program (ADP) for people staying in the province living with type 1 diabetes and are over two years of age and fulfill the coverage criteria.



Also, this month, the company received the FDA’s Breakthrough Device Designation for the Dexcom CGM system’s use in the hospital setting. The designation is expected to offer a more efficient and streamlined review pathway to enable Dexcom CGM technology expand the company’s footprint in the hospital market faster.



Last month, Dexcom announced that people with diabetes under 18 years of age who need the ongoing use of insulin or insulin pump therapy are eligible for public coverage of the Dexcom G6 CGM System via Alberta Health.

Price Performance

Shares of the company have gained 14.8% in the past year against the industry’s 9.2% fall.

