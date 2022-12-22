DexCom (DXCM) Stock Moves -0.94%: What You Should Know

DexCom (DXCM) closed the most recent trading day at $113.68, moving -0.94% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.45%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.05%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 5.88%.

Coming into today, shares of the medical device company had gained 1.63% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 3.1%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.68%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from DexCom as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect DexCom to post earnings of $0.26 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 52.94%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $805.5 million, up 15.37% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.79 per share and revenue of $2.9 billion, which would represent changes of +17.91% and +18.45%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for DexCom should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. DexCom is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that DexCom has a Forward P/E ratio of 144.93 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 30.35.

It is also worth noting that DXCM currently has a PEG ratio of 4.41. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Medical - Instruments industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.12 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 87, which puts it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow DXCM in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

