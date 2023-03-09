DexCom (DXCM) Stock Moves -0.59%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, DexCom (DXCM) closed at $112.08, marking a -0.59% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.85%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.66%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 10.91%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the medical device company had gained 2.64% over the past month. This has outpaced the Medical sector's loss of 3.72% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.85% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from DexCom as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect DexCom to post earnings of $0.15 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 87.5%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $720.74 million, up 14.62% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.06 per share and revenue of $3.46 billion. These totals would mark changes of +21.84% and +18.8%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for DexCom should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.96% higher. DexCom is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note DexCom's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 106.72. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 25.25.

Investors should also note that DXCM has a PEG ratio of 2.74 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. DXCM's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.04 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 91, putting it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

