DexCom (DXCM) Stock Moves -0.48%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, DexCom (DXCM) closed at $78.05, marking a -0.48% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.92%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.62%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.05%.

Coming into today, shares of the medical device company had gained 15.24% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 3.13%, while the S&P 500 lost 1%.

DexCom will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 28, 2022. On that day, DexCom is projected to report earnings of $0.16 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 15.79%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $697.57 million, up 17.22% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.75 per share and revenue of $2.92 billion. These totals would mark changes of +11.94% and +19.28%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for DexCom should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 7.03% lower. DexCom is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, DexCom is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 104.02. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 28.61, so we one might conclude that DexCom is trading at a premium comparatively.

Meanwhile, DXCM's PEG ratio is currently 3.36. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. DXCM's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.89 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 132, putting it in the bottom 48% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow DXCM in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

