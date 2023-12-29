DexCom (DXCM) Stock Moves -0.06%: What You Should Know

DexCom (DXCM) closed the most recent trading day at $124.09, moving -0.06% from the previous trading session. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.28%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.06%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.56%.

Shares of the medical device company witnessed a gain of 7.48% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Medical sector with its gain of 6.56% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.24%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of DexCom in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, DexCom is projected to report earnings of $0.43 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 26.47%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $1 billion, showing a 23.26% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.44 per share and revenue of $3.59 billion. These totals would mark changes of +65.52% and +23.47%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for DexCom. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.32% higher within the past month. At present, DexCom boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, DexCom currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 86.39. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 25.19.

It is also worth noting that DXCM currently has a PEG ratio of 2.57. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Medical - Instruments industry held an average PEG ratio of 2.62.

The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 85, placing it within the top 34% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.