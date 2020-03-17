DexCom (DXCM) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of DexCom Inc (Symbol: DXCM) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $189.56, changing hands as low as $182.07 per share. DexCom Inc shares are currently trading off about 7.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DXCM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DXCM's low point in its 52 week range is $107.44 per share, with $306.71 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $188.38.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.