Dexcom (DXCM) Set to Solidify Its Business Throughout EMEA

Dexcom, Inc. DXCM recently unveiled its new state-of-the-art manufacturing facility located in Athenry, Co. Galway.

With the ability to produce millions of Dexcom rtCGM sensors annually, the new plant will contribute to the betterment of diabetes patients throughout Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA).

More on the News

Dexcom's first manufacturing plant in Europe will guarantee product flow throughout EMEA, potentially reducing goods costs and improving sustainability by cutting down on transit delivery times.

The new facility will have the capacity to produce millions of Dexcom rtCGM sensors each year and is expected to create employment in the region.

The open positions span a range of technical disciplines, from graduate to leadership, as well as support roles in HR and finance. Dexcom hopes to establish close ties with the regional colleges in Galway and the surrounding counties, especially regarding engineering and quality control programs.

DexCom is currently expanding in several international markets, with Europe being a major portion. This facility will likely help DexCom to support its supply of rtCGM sensors in Europe.

Industry Prospects

Per a report by Mordor Intelligence, the market size for continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) in Europe is projected to be worth $2.04 billion in 2024 and will increase at a growth rate of 11.33% to reach $3.47 billion by 2029.

Notable Developments

DexCom recently announced that South Africa and many European nations can now connect its most recent G7 CGM system to Tandem Diabetes Care's t: slim X2 insulin pump, which has Control-IQ technology.

Through this innovative partnership, Dexcom not only maintains its position as the industry leader in CGM connection but also advances Automated Insulin Delivery systems to new heights.

