DexCom (DXCM) Q1 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

DexCom, Inc. DXCM reported adjusted earnings of 44 cents per share in first-quarter 2020, which comfortably surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 10 cents. Notably, the company has reported a loss per share of 5 cents in the prior-year quarter.



Total revenues surged 44.4% to $405.1 million on a year-over-year basis and also beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 14%. Rising volumes across all channels, strong new patient additions and increasing global awareness of the benefits of real-time Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) contributed to the upside.



Segmental Details



Revenues at the Sensor and other revenue segment (80% of total revenues) surged 53.4% on a year-over-year basis to $325 million. Hardware revenues (20%) improved 16.8% year over year to $80.1 million.



Geographical Details



U.S. revenues (81% of total revenues) increased 38.9% on a year-over-year basis to $292.3 million. International revenues (19%) surged 61.1% year over year to $112.8 million.

Margin Analysis



Gross profit in the quarter under review totaled $256.5 million, up 51.9% year over year. However, DexCom generated gross margin (as a percentage of revenues) of 63.3%, which expanded 310 bps year over year.

Research and development expenses amounted to $73.1 million in the quarter, up 23.9% year over year. Selling, general and administrative expenses totaled $149.8 million in the reported quarter, up 20.6% year over year.



The company reported total operating expenses of $222.9 million, up 21.7% year over year.



The company reported operating income of $33.6 million, against the year-ago quarter’s operating loss of $14.4 million.



Financial Position



The company exited the first quarter with $584.6 million in cash and cash equivalents, which surged 31% from year-end 2019.



2020 Guidance



The company has decided to suspend full-year 2020 guidance (issued previously on Feb 13, 2020) on account of the uncertainty with respect to the duration and impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.



Wrapping Up



DexCom exited the first quarter on a strong note, wherein both earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Impressive contributions from the segments were key catalysts. Expansion in gross margin is a positive.



Additionally, the glucose monitoring market presents significant commercial opportunity for this company. DexCom’s opportunities in alternative markets such as the non-intensive diabetes management space, the hospital, gestational, pre-diabetes and obesity are likely to provide it a competitive edge in the MedTech space.



However, due to the uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, the company has suspended full-year 2020 guidance. Meanwhile, cut-throat competition in the market for blood & glucose monitoring devices remains a concern.



Zacks Rank



Currently, DexCom carries a Zacks Rank of 3 (Hold).



