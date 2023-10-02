DexCom (DXCM) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, DexCom (DXCM) closed at $94.55, marking a +1.34% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.01%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.22%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.67%.

Coming into today, shares of the medical device company had lost 8.44% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 4.56%, while the S&P 500 lost 4.45%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from DexCom as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be October 26, 2023. In that report, analysts expect DexCom to post earnings of $0.34 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 21.43%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $936.02 million, up 21.62% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.23 per share and revenue of $3.54 billion, which would represent changes of +41.38% and +21.74%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for DexCom. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. DexCom is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, DexCom currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 75.8. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 25.41.

Also, we should mention that DXCM has a PEG ratio of 1.77. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Medical - Instruments was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.07 at yesterday's closing price.

The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 101, putting it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

DexCom, Inc. (DXCM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.