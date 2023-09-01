DexCom (DXCM) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

DexCom (DXCM) closed at $101.90 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.91% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.18%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.33%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.02%.

Heading into today, shares of the medical device company had lost 17.28% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's loss of 0.91% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.63% in that time.

DexCom will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, DexCom is projected to report earnings of $0.34 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 21.43%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $936.02 million, up 21.62% from the year-ago period.

DXCM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.23 per share and revenue of $3.54 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +41.38% and +21.74%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for DexCom. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.83% higher. DexCom currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, DexCom is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 84.02. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 30.54, so we one might conclude that DexCom is trading at a premium comparatively.

We can also see that DXCM currently has a PEG ratio of 1.96. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Medical - Instruments stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.21 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 99, putting it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

