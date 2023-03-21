DexCom (DXCM) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

DexCom (DXCM) closed the most recent trading day at $118.98, moving +1.51% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.3%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.98%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 7.48%.

Coming into today, shares of the medical device company had gained 2.13% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 3.29%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.95%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from DexCom as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.15, up 87.5% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $720.74 million, up 14.62% from the year-ago period.

DXCM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.07 per share and revenue of $3.46 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +22.99% and +18.82%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for DexCom. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.95% higher. DexCom currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, DexCom is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 109.92. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 24.38, which means DexCom is trading at a premium to the group.

Investors should also note that DXCM has a PEG ratio of 2.82 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. DXCM's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.05 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 75, which puts it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow DXCM in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

DexCom, Inc. (DXCM)

