DexCom (DXCM) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

DexCom (DXCM) closed at $68.81 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.21% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.22% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.13%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.26%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the medical device company had lost 13.97% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's loss of 4.09% and the S&P 500's loss of 8.32% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from DexCom as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect DexCom to post earnings of $0.16 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 15.79%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $695.8 million, up 16.92% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.74 per share and revenue of $2.92 billion, which would represent changes of +10.45% and +19.18%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for DexCom. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 9.51% lower. DexCom is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note DexCom's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 91.74. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 25.24, which means DexCom is trading at a premium to the group.

Investors should also note that DXCM has a PEG ratio of 2.96 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Medical - Instruments was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.87 at yesterday's closing price.

The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 183, putting it in the bottom 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.