DexCom (DXCM) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

DexCom (DXCM) closed the most recent trading day at $435.04, moving +1.06% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.69%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.78%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.28%.

Coming into today, shares of the medical device company had lost 17.34% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 8.58%, while the S&P 500 lost 5.29%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from DexCom as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be February 10, 2022. In that report, analysts expect DexCom to post earnings of $0.86 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 5.49%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $696.68 million, up 22.46% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for DexCom. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.03% lower. DexCom is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

Digging into valuation, DexCom currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 127.33. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 38.44.

The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 178, putting it in the bottom 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow DXCM in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +25.3% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.