DexCom (DXCM) Launches One+ Real-time CGM System in Europe

DexCom Inc. DXCM recently announced the launch of its latest continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) system, Dexcom ONE+. This system is simple to use and lowers the entry hurdle to diabetic technology.

The new CGM system is likely to ensure more people gain access to accurate, easy, and real-time glucose monitoring. It aims to deliver a highly effective CGM experience to people treating their type 1 or type 2 diabetes with insulin.

Price Performance

For the past six months, DXCM’s shares have gained 14.9% compared with the industry’s growth of 6.0%. The S&P 500 increased 10.0% in the same time frame.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

More on the News

The new product is built using the company’s best-in-class technology and a variety of features that are likely to help the diabetes community to a greater extent. Dexcom ONE+ is now an all-in-one sensor that is incredibly simple to use and apply. This lowers the entry hurdle to diabetic technology, making it more accessible.

Making notes during certain events, like meals, insulin administration, or sporting activity, is another crucial component. A CGM sensor gives a far more transparent view of how daily decisions affect glucose levels than finger sticks do.

Dexcom ONE+ was created to lessen the strain for people who inject insulin on a regular basis and use fingerpricks to manage their diabetes. It is also beneficial for people who have never used a CGM system before, as it is simple to use and straightforward to get started with. Like other Dexcom CGMs, Dexcom ONE+ provides a clear view of blood glucose levels in real-time without requiring uncomfortable fingerpricks, which makes it simpler for users to get long-lasting results.

The system is presently available in Spain, Belgium, and Poland and is likely to launch in the Netherlands in the coming few weeks.

Industry Prospects

Per a report by MarketsandMarkets, the global digital diabetes management market size was estimated to be $18.9 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at 13.6% to reach $35.8 billion by 2028.

The market is being driven by escalating diabetes care solutions and technological developments that have made it possible to introduce highly adaptable solutions. Other significant drivers include the increasing popularity of the use of connected devices and apps as well as the growing adoption of cloud-based solutions.

Notable Developments

In December 2023, Dexcom announced the Dexcom G7 CGM System connectivity with the t: slim X2 insulin pump by Tandem Diabetes Care in the United States, marking the first AID integration with the Dexcom G7 CGM.

Dexcom had also unveiled its new state-of-the-art manufacturing facility located in Athenry Co. Galway. With the ability to produce millions of Dexcom rtCGM sensors annually, the new plant is likely to contribute to the betterment of diabetes patients throughout Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

DexCom, Inc. Price

DexCom, Inc. price | DexCom, Inc. Quote

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

DXCM carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present.

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are Universal Health Services UHS, Integer Holdings Corporation ITGR and Elevance Health, Inc ELV.

Universal Health Services, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present, has an estimated growth rate of 4.4% for 2024. UHS’s earnings surpassed estimates in all the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 5.47%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

UHS’s shares have gained 1.9% in the past six months against the industry’s 5% decline.

Integer Holdings, presently carrying a Zacks Rank of 2, has an estimated long-term growth rate of 15.8%. ITGR’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 11.9%.

Integer Holdings’ shares have rallied 43.5% in the past year against the industry’s 3.7% decline.

Elevance Health, carrying a Zacks Rank of 2, reported fourth-quarter 2023 adjusted EPS of $5.62, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.3%. Revenues of $42.45 billion outpaced the consensus mark by 1.5%.

Elevance Health has a long-term estimated growth rate of 12%. ELV’s earnings surpassed estimates in all the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 3.1%.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Universal Health Services, Inc. (UHS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

DexCom, Inc. (DXCM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Integer Holdings Corporation (ITGR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Elevance Health, Inc. (ELV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.