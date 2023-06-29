DexCom (DXCM) Just Flashed Golden Cross Signal: Do You Buy?

From a technical perspective, DexCom (DXCM) is looking like an interesting pick, as it just reached a key level of support. DXCM recently overtook the 20-day moving average, and this suggests a short-term bullish trend.

The 20-day simple moving average is a popular trading tool. It provides a look back at a stock's price over a 20-day period, and is beneficial to short-term traders since it smooths out price fluctuations and provides more trend reversal signals than longer-term moving averages.

Like other SMAs, if a stock's price is moving above the 20-day, the trend is considered positive. When the price falls below the moving average, it can signal a downward trend.

DXCM has rallied 7.8% over the past four weeks, and the company is a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at the moment. This combination suggests DXCM could be on the verge of another move higher.

The bullish case only gets stronger once investors take into account DXCM's positive earnings estimate revisions. There have been 2 revisions higher for the current fiscal year compared to none lower, and the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

Given this move in earnings estimate revisions and the positive technical factor, investors may want to keep their eye on DXCM for more gains in the near future.

