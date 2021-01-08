DexCom (DXCM) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

DexCom (DXCM) closed at $388.09 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.24% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.55%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.18%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.03%.

Heading into today, shares of the medical device company had gained 11.51% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's gain of 2.05% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.13% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from DXCM as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, DXCM is projected to report earnings of $0.92 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 20%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $546.70 million, up 18.13% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for DXCM. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.45% lower. DXCM currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Investors should also note DXCM's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 116.02. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 44.74.

It is also worth noting that DXCM currently has a PEG ratio of 2.95. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Medical - Instruments industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 3.61 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 187, putting it in the bottom 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

