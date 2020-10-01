DexCom (DXCM) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

DexCom (DXCM) closed the most recent trading day at $413.84, moving +0.39% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.53% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.13%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.42%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the medical device company had lost 7.92% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's loss of 1.05% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.76% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from DXCM as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.38, down 41.54% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $474.08 million, up 19.63% from the year-ago period.

DXCM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.67 per share and revenue of $1.86 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +45.11% and +26.23%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for DXCM. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. DXCM is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, DXCM currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 154.45. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 51.02.

We can also see that DXCM currently has a PEG ratio of 4.08. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. DXCM's industry had an average PEG ratio of 4.06 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 171, which puts it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.