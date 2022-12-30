DexCom (DXCM) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

DexCom (DXCM) closed the most recent trading day at $113.24, moving +1.04% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.25% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.22%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 5.91%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the medical device company had lost 5.05% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's gain of 1.77% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.59% in that time.

DexCom will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.26, up 52.94% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $805.5 million, up 15.37% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.79 per share and revenue of $2.9 billion. These totals would mark changes of +17.91% and +18.45%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for DexCom. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. DexCom is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, DexCom currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 141.54. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 28.95, so we one might conclude that DexCom is trading at a premium comparatively.

Meanwhile, DXCM's PEG ratio is currently 4.3. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Medical - Instruments industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.18 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 91, which puts it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

