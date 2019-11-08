DexCom (DXCM) Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates in Q3

DexCom, Inc. DXCM reported adjusted earnings of 65 cents per share in third-quarter 2019, surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 18 cents by a huge mark. Moreover, the bottom line skyrocketed 261.1% from the prior-year quarter.



Total revenues surged 48.6% to $396.3 million on a year-over-year basis and also surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 13.5%. Rising volumes across all channels, strong new patient additions and increasing global awareness of the benefits of real-time CGM contributed to the upside.



Segmental Details



Revenues at the Sensor segment (80% of total revenues) surged 63.5% on a year-over-year basis to $317.2 million. Transmitter revenues (16%) improved 27.4% year over year to $61.8 million. Receiver revenues (4%) declined 28.5% year over year to $17.3 million.

Geographical Details



U.S. revenues (78% of total revenues) surged 52.6% on a year-over-year basis to $308.8 million. International revenues (22%) improved 36.1% year over year to $87.5 million.



Margin Analysis



Gross profit in the quarter under review totaled $246.9 million, up 46.4% year over year. However, DexCom generated gross margin (as a percentage of revenues) of 62.3%, which contracted 90 bps year over year.



Research and development (R&D) expenses amounted to $66.7 million in the quarter, up 33.1% year over year. Selling, general and administrative expenses totaled $124.2 million in the reported quarter, up 18.7% year over year.



The company reported total operating expenses of $190.9 million, up 23.4% year over year.



The company reported operating income of $56 million, compared with the year-ago quarter’s figure of $13.9 million.



Financial Position



As of Sep 30, 2019, DexCom had $1.43 billion in cash and marketable securities.



Total cash and cash equivalents came in at $395.6 million, down 44.2% sequentially.



2019 Guidance Revised



DexCom now expects revenues in the range of $1.43-$1.45 billion (up from the previously guided range of $1.33-$1.38 billion). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is currently pegged at $1.36 billion, which is below the lower end of the guided range.



Gross profit margin is projected to be around 63% compared with the prior estimated range of 64% to 65% of net revenues.



While adjusted operating margin is expected to be about 9% of net revenues (up from the previous projection of 7%), adjusted EBITDA margin is anticipated to be 19.5% (up from the prior estimate of 18.5%).



Wrapping Up



DexCom exited the third quarter on a strong note, wherein both earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Impressive contributions from the Sensor and Transmitter segments were key catalysts. Strong guidance also instills investor optimism in the stock.



Additionally, the glucose monitoring market presents significant commercial opportunity for this company. DexCom’s opportunities in alternative markets such as the non-intensive diabetes management space, the hospital, gestational, pre-diabetes and obesity are likely to provide it a competitive edge in the MedTech space.



The company has sustained robust revenue growth momentum in the third quarter, which resulted in another substantial increase in the full year revenue outlook.



Meanwhile, cutthroat competition in the market for blood & glucose monitoring devices remains a concern. We believe that the company’s margins will continue to remain under pressure in the upcoming quarters owing to high product development costs and rising expenditures on the R&D front.



Zacks Rank



Currently, DexCom carries a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy).



