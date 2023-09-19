DexCom (DXCM) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

DexCom (DXCM) closed at $94.16 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.19% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.22%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.31%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.23%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the medical device company had lost 8.97% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's loss of 2.99% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.08% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from DexCom as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect DexCom to post earnings of $0.34 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 21.43%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $936.02 million, up 21.62% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.23 per share and revenue of $3.54 billion. These totals would mark changes of +41.38% and +21.74%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for DexCom. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. DexCom is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, DexCom is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 77.42. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 28.63, so we one might conclude that DexCom is trading at a premium comparatively.

Meanwhile, DXCM's PEG ratio is currently 1.8. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Medical - Instruments industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.07 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 112, which puts it in the top 45% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

