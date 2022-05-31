Markets
Dexcom Confirms It Is Not In Active Discussions Regarding Merger Transaction

(RTTNews) - In response to recent media and market speculation on Tuesday, DexCom, Inc. (DXCM) said its Board and management team regularly review opportunities like many companies to enhance stockholder value and create benefits for customers, including through mergers and acquisitions.

However, Dexcom confirmed that it is not in active discussions regarding a merger transaction at this time. It added that it is generally its policy not to comment on rumors or speculation and do not intend to comment further on this topic.

