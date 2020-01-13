DexCom and Livongo Health Team up in Glucose Data Deal

Two companies active in the diabetes segment, DexCom (NASDAQ: DXCM) and Livongo Health (NASDAQ: LVGO) announced on Monday they were collaborating on user data dissemination. In a joint press release, the two companies said that users of Livongo's health information platform would be able to sync their data from DexCom's G6 glucose (blood sugar) monitoring system.

The two companies said this will allow Livongo users to utilize that data with other information tracked by the platform, such as weight and blood pressure, to obtain a deeper understanding of the state of their health.

"Livongo can now aggregate data from the Dexcom G6, cross-reference with proprietary blood pressure and weight data from its connected devices, and then use advanced data science to interpret that data and offer Members personalized health insights, or Health Nudges, based on their comprehensive health profile," the companies wrote in their announcement.

At the end of September, the Livongo software platform had over 770 customers. The system allows users to monitor and manage chronic illnesses, particularly type 2 diabetes. It can also track developments in hypertension, among other health issues.

DexCom is a specialist in continuous glucose monitoring (CGM); its G6 is a product that takes readings from a small sensor inserted just under the skin. The readings are transmitted wirelessly and can be monitored on a display device such as a smartphone.

DexCom and Livongo did not provide the terms or the financial details of their new arrangement.

On Monday, the paths of the two healthcare stocks diverged. Livongo's shares closed up by nearly 6%. In contrast, DexCom's were down, albeit only marginally.

