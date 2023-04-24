Dexco (BSP:DXCO3) Price Target Increased by 13.30% to 12.10

The average one-year price target for Dexco (BSP:DXCO3) has been revised to 12.10 / share. This is an increase of 13.30% from the prior estimate of 10.68 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 6.56 to a high of 26.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 111.14% from the latest reported closing price of 5.73 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 71 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dexco. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 9.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DXCO3 is 0.15%, a decrease of 29.71%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 22.24% to 83,261K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FEMSX - Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund holds 29,896K shares representing 3.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,407K shares, representing an increase of 8.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DXCO3 by 26.08% over the last quarter.

MEMQX - Mercer Emerging Markets Equity Fund Class Y-3 holds 5,937K shares representing 0.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,627K shares, representing an increase of 72.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DXCO3 by 140.86% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,587K shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,170K shares, representing an increase of 9.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DXCO3 by 28.51% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,559K shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,144K shares, representing an increase of 9.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DXCO3 by 25.79% over the last quarter.

SDIV - Global X SuperDividend ETF holds 4,413K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,149K shares, representing an increase of 5.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DXCO3 by 19.00% over the last quarter.

