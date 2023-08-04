Dexco (BSP:DXCO3) Price Target Decreased by 14.80% to 10.46

The average one-year price target for Dexco (BSP:DXCO3) has been revised to 10.46 / share. This is an decrease of 14.80% from the prior estimate of 12.27 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 6.06 to a high of 17.85 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 33.35% from the latest reported closing price of 7.84 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 67 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dexco. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 5.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DXCO3 is 0.17%, an increase of 10.15%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.16% to 79,693K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FEMSX - Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund holds 29,896K shares representing 3.78% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

MEMQX - Mercer Emerging Markets Equity Fund Class Y-3 holds 7,271K shares representing 0.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,937K shares, representing an increase of 18.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DXCO3 by 1.23% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 4,624K shares representing 0.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,520K shares, representing an increase of 2.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DXCO3 by 42.35% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,587K shares representing 0.58% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,559K shares representing 0.58% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

