Dewpoint, Pfizer Collaborate To Develop Potential Therapies For Rare Form Of Muscular Dystrophy

(RTTNews) - Dewpoint Therapeutics and Pfizer (PFE) have collaborated to develop potential therapeutics for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, DM1, a rare genetic disorder and one of two types of myotonic dystrophy.

As per the deal, Dewpoint will receive an upfront payment and will be eligible to receive research, development, and sales milestones payments, totaling up to $239 million should all milestones be achieved.

Dewpoint will also be eligible to receive royalties on any approved products.

