DevvStream Expands Carbon Portfolio Amid Market Trends

November 19, 2024 — 05:30 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk

DevvStream (DEVS) has released an update.

DevvStream Corp. has expanded its carbon credit portfolio by acquiring 2.5 million credits, bringing its total to 3.7 million. This strategic move aims to diversify and strengthen its asset base amid current market conditions, which the company sees as a prime opportunity for investment. Additionally, DevvStream has made significant changes to its Board of Directors to support its growth initiatives.

