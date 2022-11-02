Devon's (DVN) Q3 Earnings & Sales Beat Estimates, Rise Y/Y

Devon Energy Corp. DVN reported third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of $2.18 per share, beating our estimate and Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.13 by 2.4%. Earnings were up 101.9% from the year-ago quarter. The year-over-year improvement was due to a recovery in commodity prices.



GAAP earnings for the second quarter were $2.88 compared with $1.24 per share in the year-ago period.

Revenues

Total revenues of $5,432 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 10.6%. Total revenues were better than our estimate of $4,752 million. The top line also improved 56.7% from the year-ago figure.

Production

Total net production for third-quarter 2022 touched 614,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (Boe/d), up nearly 1% year over year. Third-quarter production exceeded the company’s guidance of 593,000-613,000 Boe/d. Total production for the quarter was driven by high-margin production growth in the Delaware Basin.



Natural gas liquids production was also up 4.1% year over year to 154,000 Bbl/d. Oil production averaged 294,000 barrels per day (Bbl/d), which dropped 2.8% on a year-over-year basis, primarily due to lower oil production in all Devon-operated basins.

Realized Prices

Realized oil prices for the quarter were $84.38 per barrel, up 47% from $57.59 in the year-ago period. Realized prices for natural gas liquids were up 11.8% to $34.44 per barrel from $30.8 in the prior-year quarter.



Realized gas prices were up 110.5% to $5.83 per thousand cubic feet from $2.77 in the prior-year quarter.



Total oil equivalent realized prices — including cash settlements — were $58.48 per Boe, up 44.5% year over year.

Other Highlights

Total production expenses for the third quarter were $735 million, up 32.4% year over year.



Devon Energy’s share repurchase authorization is $2 billion, which is equivalent to 5% of the company’s market capitalization. In the first nine months of 2022, Devon repurchased shares worth $661 million.



The board of directors approved a total dividend of $1.35 per share (including fixed and variable) for third-quarter 2022, which reflects a 61% increase from the year-ago quarter’s level.



Devon Energy’s free cash flow for third-quarter 2022 was nearly $1.5 billion. Financing costs for the reported quarter were $67 million, up 22.1% from $86 million in the year-ago period.



During the third quarter, Devon Energy closed on acquisitions in the Williston Basin and Eagle Ford for $2.5 billion. This fourth-quarter production volume will be driven by 35,000 Boe/d of incremental production from the company’s Eagle Ford acquisition.

Financial Highlights

As of Sep 30, 2022, the company had cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash, of $1,310 million, down from $2,271 million as of Dec 31, 2021. Total liquidity as of Sep 30, 2022, was $4,300 million, which includes cash of $1.3 billion.



As of Sep 30, 2022, long-term debt amounted to $6,196 million, down from $6,482 million as of Dec 31, 2021.



Devon Energy’s net cash from operating activities for third-quarter 2022 was $2,104 million compared with $1,598 million in the year-ago period. Capital expenditure was $628 million in the third quarter compared with $474 million in the year-ago quarter.

Guidance

Devon Energy expects total production of 640,000-660,000 Boe/d for the fourth quarter, taking into consideration the accretive acquisitions of Williston Basin and Eagle Ford. Fourth-quarter production reflects 6% year-over-year growth. Fourth-quarter capital expenditure is projected to be $845-$915 million.

