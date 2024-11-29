News & Insights

Devonian Health Reports Significant Revenue Growth

November 29, 2024 — 09:03 am EST

Devonian Health Group, Inc. (TSE:GSD) has released an update.

Devonian Health Group Inc. reported a 749% increase in fourth-quarter revenue, reaching $9 million, driven by the successful launch of its generic drug DEXLANSOPRAZOLE in Canada. The company’s annual revenue also saw a significant rise of 660%, totalling $17.8 million, despite ending the year with a net loss per share.

