Devonian Health Reports Significant Revenue Growth

Devonian Health Group, Inc. (TSE:GSD) has released an update.
Devonian Health Group Inc. reported a 749% increase in fourth-quarter revenue, reaching $9 million, driven by the successful launch of its generic drug DEXLANSOPRAZOLE in Canada. The company’s annual revenue also saw a significant rise of 660%, totalling $17.8 million, despite ending the year with a net loss per share.
