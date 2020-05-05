US Markets
DVN

Devon reports bigger quarterly loss on $2.8 bln impairment charge

Contributor
Shanti S Nair Reuters
Published

Oil and gas producer Devon Energy on Tuesday reported a bigger quarterly loss as it took a non-cash impairment charge of $2.8 billion, and said it expects to cut 10,000 barrels of oil per day in the second quarter as oil prices cratered to historic lows.

May 5 (Reuters) - Oil and gas producer Devon Energy DVN.N on Tuesday reported a bigger quarterly loss as it took a non-cash impairment charge of $2.8 billion, and said it expects to cut 10,000 barrels of oil per day in the second quarter as oil prices cratered to historic lows.

Net loss attributable to the company was $1.82 billion, or $4.82 per share, in the first quarter, from a loss of $317 million, or 74 cents per share, a year earlier. [https://bit.ly/2YBAQxC]

Total production rose to 348,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) from 313,000 boepd a year earlier.

(Reporting by Shanti S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((ShantiS.Nair@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DVN

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular