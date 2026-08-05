Devon Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates on Strong Oil Output and Pricing

Devon Energy Corporation DVN reported second-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of $1.57 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.30 by 20.77%.



GAAP earnings were $2.03 per share, up 44% from $1.41 a year ago.

Total Revenues

Revenues of $7.41 billion surpassed the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion by 17.81% and increased 73.1% year over year. Strong oil pricing and contributions from the Coterra Energy merger supported the results.



Oil, gas and natural gas liquids sales totaled $5.11 billion compared with $2.71 billion in the year-ago quarter. Marketing and midstream revenues increased to $1.90 billion from $1.34 billion.



Oil, gas and NGL derivatives generated revenues of $414 million compared with $236 million a year earlier. The latest figure included $530 million of positive derivative valuation changes, partly offset by $116 million of cash settlement losses.

Devon Energy Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Devon Energy Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Devon Energy Corporation Quote

Devon’s Production Performance

Total production averaged 1,359 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (MBoe/d), increased 61.6% year over year from 841,000 Boe/d. Devon completed its merger with Coterra on May 7, meaning the quarterly figures included combined operations for part of the period. The production level was 1.6% higher than the midpoint of management’s guidance.



Oil production rose 30% year over year to 503,000 barrels per day. NGL output climbed 41.4% to 314,000 barrels per day, while natural gas production increased to 3,252 million cubic feet per day from 1,388 million cubic feet. Better-than-expected well performance in the Delaware Basin supported oil and gas volumes.

DVN Benefits From Strong Oil Realizations

Realized oil prices, including cash settlements, were up 39.9% year over year to $88.09 per barrel from $62.97 in the prior-year quarter. Excluding hedges, oil realizations were $95.10 per barrel.



Realized NGL prices increased to $22.70 per barrel from $17.82. However, realized natural gas prices, including cash settlements, declined to $1.05 per thousand cubic feet from $1.56. Regional Waha pricing was pressured by infrastructure constraints in the Delaware Basin.

Devon Keeps Capital Spending Disciplined

Capital expenditures were $1.27 billion, 2.4% above the midpoint of management’s guidance. The company placed 120 net operated wells online during the quarter, with an average lateral length of 10,800 feet.



The Permian accounted for $731 million of capital spending, followed by $196 million in the Rockies. Eagle Ford, Anadarko and Marcellus expenditures were $97 million, $129 million and $70 million, respectively. Devon acquired 16,300 net Delaware Basin acres for $2.6 billion, adding approximately 400 top-tier locations.

DVN Generates Robust Free Cash Flow

Net cash from operating activities was $3.67 billion compared with $1.55 billion a year ago. Adjusted operating cash flow was $2.9 billion, while adjusted free cash flow totaled roughly $1.7 billion, excluding after-tax restructuring costs.



Devon returned $1.06 billion through dividends, share repurchases and debt retirement. It repurchased 4.3 million shares for $197 million and paid $366 million in dividends. The quarterly fixed dividend was raised 33% to 32 cents per share.

Devon Provides Guidance

For the third quarter of 2026, total production is expected between 1,660 MBoe/d and 1,690 MBoe/d. Oil production is projected in the range of 550,000-560,000 barrels per day. Third-quarter capital expenditures are anticipated between $1.4 billion and $1.5 billion.



Devon maintained its full-year guidance, calling for total production of 1,364 MBoe/d to 1,398 MBoe/d and capital spending of $4.8-$5 billion. 2026 Oil production is expected to be in the range of 495,000-505,000 barrels per day. Natural gas production for 2026 is expected to be in the range of 3,300-3,400 million cubic feet per day.



Management remains on track to achieve at least $1 billion in annual pre-tax merger synergies on a run-rate basis by the end of 2027.

Devon Energy’s Zacks Rank

Devon currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Recent Releases

TotalEnergies SE TTE reported second-quarter 2026 operating earnings of $2.68 (€2.31) per share, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.07 by 12.7%. The bottom line improved 70.7% from the year-ago figure of $1.57 (€1.38).



Total revenues for the second quarter were $57.1 billion, which increased from the year-ago reported figure of $47.9 billion by 27.8%. The metric lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $60.18 billion by 5.13%.



CNX Resources Corporation CNX reported second-quarter 2026 operating earnings of 72 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 57 cents by 26.3%. The bottom line increased 22% from the year-ago quarter’s 59 cents.



The company reported revenues of $389 million, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $413 million by 5.8%.



National Fuel Gas Company NFG reported third-quarter fiscal 2026 adjusted earnings of $1.54 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.47 by 4.8%. However, earnings declined 6.1% from $1.64 in the year-ago quarter.



NFG reported sales of $537.5 million, which missed the consensus estimate of $564 million by 4.7%. However, the top line increased 1.1% from the prior-year recorded figure of $531.8 million.

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