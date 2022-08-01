Devon posts higher Q2 profit

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Devon Energy Corp DVN.N on Monday reported a rise in second-quarter profit, becoming the latest U.S. shale producer to benefit from soaring crude prices.

The company's profit surged 95% to $1.93 billion, or $2.93 a share.

(Reporting by Ruhi Soni in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

