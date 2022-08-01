US Markets
DVN

Devon posts higher Q2 profit

Contributor
Ruhi Soni Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Nick Oxford

Devon Energy Corp on Monday reported a rise in second-quarter profit, becoming the latest U.S. shale producer to benefit from soaring crude prices.

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Devon Energy Corp DVN.N on Monday reported a rise in second-quarter profit, becoming the latest U.S. shale producer to benefit from soaring crude prices.

The company's profit surged 95% to $1.93 billion, or $2.93 a share.

(Reporting by Ruhi Soni in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((Ruhi.Soni@thomsonreuters.com Twitter: https://twitter.com/ruhithere))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DVN

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular