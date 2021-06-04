Devon Energy's (NYSE:DVN) Dividend Will Be Increased To US$0.34

Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend on the 30th of June to US$0.34. Even though the dividend went up, the yield is still quite low at only 3.6%.

Devon Energy's Distributions May Be Difficult To Sustain

The dividend yield is a little bit low, but sustainability of the payments is also an important part of evaluating an income stock. Devon Energy is not generating a profit, and despite this is paying out most of its free cash flow as a dividend. Paying a dividend while unprofitable is generally considered an aggressive policy, and with limited funds retained for reinvestment, growth may be slow.

If the trend of the last few years continues, EPS will grow by 38.2% over the next 12 months. While it is good to see income moving in the right direction, it still looks like the company won't achieve profitability. Unless this happens fairly soon, the dividend could start to come under pressure.

Dividend Volatility

NYSE:DVN Historic Dividend June 4th 2021

While the company has been paying a dividend for a long time, it has cut the dividend at least once in the last 10 years. The dividend has gone from US$0.64 in 2011 to the most recent annual payment of US$0.44. The dividend has shrunk at around 3.7% a year during that period. Generally, we don't like to see a dividend that has been declining over time as this can degrade shareholders' returns and indicate that the company may be running into problems.

The Company Could Face Some Challenges Growing The Dividend

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. It's encouraging to see Devon Energy has been growing its earnings per share at 38% a year over the past five years. Even though the company is not profitable, it is growing at a solid clip. If this trajectory continues and the company can turn a profit soon, it could bode well for the dividend going forward.

The company has also been raising capital by issuing stock equal to 77% of shares outstanding in the last 12 months. Regularly doing this can be detrimental - it's hard to grow dividends per share when new shares are regularly being created.

Devon Energy's Dividend Doesn't Look Sustainable

In summary, while it's always good to see the dividend being raised, we don't think Devon Energy's payments are rock solid. While we generally think the level of distributions are a bit high, we wouldn't rule it out as becoming a good dividend payer in the future as its earnings are growing healthily. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For example, we've identified 4 warning signs for Devon Energy (1 can't be ignored!) that you should be aware of before investing. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high performing dividend stock.

