Devon Energy Unusual Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Devon Energy. Our analysis of options history for Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) revealed 10 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 60% of traders were bullish, while 40% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 6 were puts, with a value of $370,892, and 4 were calls, valued at $330,764.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $30.0 to $45.0 for Devon Energy over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Devon Energy's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Devon Energy's significant trades, within a strike price range of $30.0 to $45.0, over the past month.

Devon Energy Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DVN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $1.59 $1.54 $1.56 $35.00 $108.6K 4.2K 732 DVN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/17/25 $3.7 $3.6 $3.7 $35.00 $102.1K 87 300 DVN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $4.65 $4.55 $4.55 $30.00 $91.0K 564 200 DVN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $4.6 $4.4 $4.35 $30.00 $87.1K 564 400 DVN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $11.65 $11.45 $11.4 $45.00 $69.5K 6.0K 119

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy is an oil and gas producer with acreage in several top US shale plays. While roughly two thirds of its production comes from the Permian Basin, it also holds a meaningful presence in the Anadarko, Eagle Ford, and Bakken basins. At the end of 2024, Devon reported net proved reserves of 2.2 billion barrels of oil equivalent. Net production averaged roughly 848,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2024 at a ratio of 73% oil and natural gas liquids and 27% natural gas.

In light of the recent options history for Devon Energy, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Devon Energy Standing Right Now? Currently trading with a volume of 3,491,069, the DVN's price is down by -2.66%, now at $33.83. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 48 days. Expert Opinions on Devon Energy

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $46.6.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from Benchmark downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $44. * An analyst from Truist Securities persists with their Hold rating on Devon Energy, maintaining a target price of $44. * An analyst from Raymond James persists with their Outperform rating on Devon Energy, maintaining a target price of $46. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Piper Sandler continues to hold a Overweight rating for Devon Energy, targeting a price of $55. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Equal-Weight rating on Devon Energy with a target price of $44.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Devon Energy options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.