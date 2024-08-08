Devon Energy Unusual Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Devon Energy. Our analysis of options history for Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) revealed 8 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 37% of traders were bullish, while 37% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 2 were puts, with a value of $305,710, and 6 were calls, valued at $326,465.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $35.0 and $47.5 for Devon Energy, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Devon Energy's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Devon Energy's whale trades within a strike price range from $35.0 to $47.5 in the last 30 days.

Devon Energy 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DVN PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $2.26 $1.55 $1.85 $35.00 $259.0K 3.7K 1.4K DVN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $3.85 $3.8 $3.8 $42.50 $146.7K 1.8K 584 DVN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $2.3 $2.26 $2.3 $45.00 $46.7K 3.1K 224 DVN CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/06/24 $3.5 $2.78 $3.5 $42.00 $43.7K 154 10 DVN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/16/24 $0.67 $0.63 $0.67 $45.00 $38.5K 2.7K 617

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy is an oil and gas producer with acreage in several top US shale plays. While roughly two thirds of its production comes from the Permian Basin, it also holds a meaningful presence in the Anadarko, Eagle Ford, and Bakken basins. At the end of 2023, Devon reported net proved reserves of 1.8 billion barrels of oil equivalent. Net production averaged roughly 658,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2023 at a ratio of 73% oil and natural gas liquids and 27% natural gas.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Devon Energy, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Devon Energy Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 3,674,817, the price of DVN is up by 3.87%, reaching $44.84. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 89 days from now.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

