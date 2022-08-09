Devon Energy to buy Eagle Ford basin operator Validus for $1.8 bln

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Shale producer Devon Energy DVN.N said on Tuesday it will buy Validus Energy, an Eagle Ford basin operator, for $1.8 billion in cash.

(Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Arunima.Kumar@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/Aru_Kumar94 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.