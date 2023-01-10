Devon Energy takes Q4 production hit due to winter storm

Updates with details on the impact

Jan 10 (Reuters) - Devon Energy DVN.N said on Tuesday it expects fourth-quarter production to be reduced by 2%, or 15,000 oil equivalent barrels per day (boepd), due to the impact of severe winter across its operations.

A winter storm hit the heart of United States in December, bringing heavy snow and freezing rain to Northern Plains and Midwestern states. Oil and gas wells suffer freeze-ins when temperatures drop drastically.

The most significant production impact was associated with the company's Williston basin operations in North Dakota, Devon said in a statement.

The oil and gas producer said the curtailments are estimated to limit its fourth-quarter output to an average of 636,000 boepd.

Devon added that it has restored the affected production across all its operating areas and expects the weather-related downtime to be confined to the fourth quarter.

(Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

