US Markets
DVN

Devon Energy takes Q4 production hit due to winter storm

Credit: REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

January 10, 2023 — 08:23 am EST

Written by Arunima Kumar for Reuters ->

Updates with details on the impact

Jan 10 (Reuters) - Devon Energy DVN.N said on Tuesday it expects fourth-quarter production to be reduced by 2%, or 15,000 oil equivalent barrels per day (boepd), due to the impact of severe winter across its operations.

A winter storm hit the heart of United States in December, bringing heavy snow and freezing rain to Northern Plains and Midwestern states. Oil and gas wells suffer freeze-ins when temperatures drop drastically.

The most significant production impact was associated with the company's Williston basin operations in North Dakota, Devon said in a statement.

The oil and gas producer said the curtailments are estimated to limit its fourth-quarter output to an average of 636,000 boepd.

Devon added that it has restored the affected production across all its operating areas and expects the weather-related downtime to be confined to the fourth quarter.

(Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Arunima.Kumar@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/Aru_Kumar94 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DVN

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.