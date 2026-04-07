Devon Energy Surpasses 50 and 200-Day SMAs: Opportunity for Investors?

Devon Energy Corporation DVN is trading above its 50 and 200-day simple moving averages ("SMA"), signaling a bullish trend.



The company has a multi-basin portfolio and focuses on high-margin assets with strong long-term growth potential. Devon Energy also benefits from a diversified commodity mix, with balanced exposure to oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids production. Strong contributions from these multi-basin assets continue to support Devon Energy’s robust production levels. The company is also benefiting from an increase in oil prices due to the ongoing Middle East crisis.

DVN’s 50 and 200 Day SMA



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The 50 and 200-day SMAs are key indicators for traders and analysts to identify support and resistance levels. This is considered particularly important as it is the first marker of an uptrend or downtrend of the stocks.



In the past six months, Devon Energy’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Oil & Gas- Exploration and Production- United States industry’s growth. The company also surpassed returns from the Zacks Oil-Energy sector and the S&P 500 composite’s rally in the same time period.



Another company, Range Resources RRC, operating in the same sector, has gained 10.9% in the past six months. RRC is among the leading producers of natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States.

Price Performance (Six Months)



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Should you consider adding DVN to your portfolio only based on positive price movements? Let’s delve deeper and find out the factors that can help investors decide whether it is a good entry point to add DVN stock to their portfolio.

Why DVN Stock Has Strong Growth Potential

Devon Energy has positioned itself as a leading U.S. shale producer through the strategic focus on multi-basin oil and gas assets, which provide geographic diversity, operational scale and financial flexibility. The company’s core operations are spread across five major basins in the United States and this diversified footprint helps reduce operational risks and offers protection against localized regulatory challenges or weather-related disruptions.



The ongoing crisis in the Middle East is disrupting global oil and gas supply chains and driving prices higher. As Devon Energy operates mainly in North America, away from the conflict zone, it is well positioned to benefit from the rise in prices, which could boost the cash flow.



Devon Energy has pursued a disciplined acquisition strategy to expand its assets and boost scale. Its all-stock merger with Coterra Energy, expected by mid-2026, would create a combined entity producing 1.6 million Boe/d across 750,000 net acres in the Delaware Basin, enabling longer laterals and lower costs. The deal is projected to generate $1 billion in annual pre-tax synergies by 2027 through efficiency gains and cost eliminations.



Devon Energy also maintains a balanced commodity mix, with exposure to oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company remains focused on enhancing its portfolio by acquiring high-quality resource assets.



Devon Energy is boosting profitability through a low-cost operating strategy. By divesting higher-cost assets and focusing on efficient production, the company has improved its cost structure. Continued reductions in drilling and completion expenses, along with workforce optimization, are further supporting strong operating margins.

Devon Energy’s Earnings Estimates Move Up

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 and 2027 earnings per share is showing increases of 32.07% and 5.44%, respectively, in the past 60 days. Long-term (three to five years) earnings growth is pegged at 11.22%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

DVN Stock Returns Better Than Industry

The return on equity (“ROE”) measures how well a company generates returns from the shareholders’ equity. ROE indicates how well management utilizes investors' funds to expand the business.



Devon Energy’s ROE has outperformed the industry average in the trailing 12 months. ROE of DVN was 16.28% compared with the industry average of 15.23%.



Another company in the same sector, Occidental Petroleum OXY, also has substantial exposure in domestic basins and international operations. OXY’s ROE is currently pegged at 9.89% lower than its industry level.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

DVN Stock Trades at a Discount

Devon Energy’s shares are inexpensive on a relative basis, with its current trailing 12-month Enterprise Value/Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortization (EV/EBITDA TTM) being 5.51X compared with the industry average of 12.03X.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Occidental Petroleum is currently trading at an EV/EBITDA TTM of 7.36X.

Debt to Capital

The oil and Energy business is capital-intensive and the companies operating in this industry generally borrow from the market to successfully run their operations. The current debt to capital of Devon Energy is 35.08% compared with its industry level of 49.98%. This indicates that the company is using much less debt than its peers in the industry to successfully run its operation.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Rounding Up

Devon Energy maintains a balanced mix of oil, natural gas and NGL production, with a low-cost structure that enhances margins. Strong output from its multi-basin assets generates substantial free cash flow, helping the company strengthen the balance sheet and deliver greater shareholder value.



Devon Energy stands out in the oil and gas sector with strong ROE, upward earnings revisions, lower debt than peers and a more attractive valuation than the industry average.



Existing holders of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock benefit from including a high-quality name in their portfolios, while new investors may consider it a potential addition after evaluating their options.



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the months ahead. They include

Stock #1: A Disruptive Force with Notable Growth and Resilience

Stock #2: Bullish Signs Signaling to Buy the Dip

Stock #3: One of the Most Compelling Investments in the Market

Stock #4: Leader In a Red-Hot Industry Poised for Growth

Stock #5: Modern Omni-Channel Platform Coiled to Spring

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +171%, +209% and +232%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Range Resources Corporation (RRC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.