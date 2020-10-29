US Markets
Devon Energy posts third straight quarterly loss

Shale oil and gas producer Devon Energy posted a third straight quarterly loss on Thursday as oil prices remained weak.

Oct 29 (Reuters) - Shale oil and gas producer Devon Energy DVN.N posted a third straight quarterly loss on Thursday as oil prices remained weak.

Net loss attributable to Devon Energy was $92 million, or$0.25 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with a profit of $109 million, or 27 cents per share, a year earlier.

