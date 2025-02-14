Devon Energy Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Devon Energy. Our analysis of options history for Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) revealed 9 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 33% of traders were bullish, while 44% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 4 were puts, with a value of $764,768, and 5 were calls, valued at $233,359.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $30.0 to $40.0 for Devon Energy over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Devon Energy options trades today is 2561.33 with a total volume of 3,076.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Devon Energy's big money trades within a strike price range of $30.0 to $40.0 over the last 30 days.

Devon Energy Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DVN PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $6.45 $2.68 $4.75 $32.50 $427.5K 295 900 DVN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $3.15 $3.0 $3.0 $35.00 $130.5K 9.4K 435 DVN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/15/25 $4.85 $4.75 $4.85 $37.50 $128.5K 3.1K 266 DVN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $3.8 $3.7 $3.8 $35.00 $101.1K 871 267 DVN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $4.6 $4.55 $4.6 $37.50 $78.1K 2.3K 215

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy is an oil and gas producer with acreage in several top US shale plays. While roughly two thirds of its production comes from the Permian Basin, it also holds a meaningful presence in the Anadarko, Eagle Ford, and Bakken basins. At the end of 2023, Devon reported net proved reserves of 1.8 billion barrels of oil equivalent. Net production averaged roughly 658,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2023 at a ratio of 73% oil and natural gas liquids and 27% natural gas.

In light of the recent options history for Devon Energy, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Devon Energy's Current Market Status Trading volume stands at 3,489,037, with DVN's price up by 1.37%, positioned at $34.69. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 4 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Devon Energy

In the last month, 2 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $54.0.

