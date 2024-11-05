Devon Energy options imply 4.7% move in share price post-earnings

Pre-earnings options volume in Devon Energy (DVN) is normal with calls leading puts 5:2. Implied volatility suggests the market is anticipating a move near 4.7%, or $1.83, after results are released. Median move over the past eight quarters is 3.2%.

