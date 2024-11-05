Devon Energy options imply 4.7% move in share price post-earnings

Pre-earnings options volume in Devon Energy (DVN) is normal with calls leading puts 5:2. Implied volatility suggests the market is anticipating a move near 4.7%, or $1.83, after results are released. Median move over the past eight quarters is 3.2%.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on DVN:
- Options Volatility and Implied Earnings Moves Today, November 05, 2024
- Options Volatility and Implied Earnings Moves This Week, November 04 – November 08, 2024
- DVN Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?
- Devon Energy price target lowered to $62 from $63 at Susquehanna
- Devon Energy price target raised to $54 from $52 at Siebert Williams
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.