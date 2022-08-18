Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Is Increasing Its Dividend To $1.55

Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) will increase its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 30th of September to $1.55. This will take the dividend yield to an attractive 9.7%, providing a nice boost to shareholder returns.

Devon Energy's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. The last dividend was quite easily covered by Devon Energy's earnings. This indicates that quite a large proportion of earnings is being invested back into the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 2.1% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 71% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range. NYSE:DVN Historic Dividend August 18th 2022

Dividend Volatility

Although the company has a long dividend history, it has been cut at least once in the last 10 years. The annual payment during the last 10 years was $0.68 in 2012, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $6.20. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 25% per annum over that time. Despite the rapid growth in the dividend over the past number of years, we have seen the payments go down the past as well, so that makes us cautious.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Achieve

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. However, Devon Energy's EPS was effectively flat over the past five years, which could stop the company from paying more every year. Growth of 0.5% per annum is not particularly high, which might explain why the company is paying out a higher proportion of earnings. This could mean the dividend doesn't have the growth potential we look for going into the future.

In Summary

Overall, this is a reasonable dividend, and it being raised is an added bonus. While the payout ratios are a good sign, we are less enthusiastic about the company's dividend record. Taking all of this into consideration, the dividend looks viable moving forward, but investors should be mindful that the company has pushed the boundaries of sustainability in the past and may do so again.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. To that end, Devon Energy has 3 warning signs (and 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable) we think you should know about. Is Devon Energy not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

